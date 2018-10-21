Study: “Tornado Alley” is shifting east

A new study suggests that more tornadoes are now ravaging areas along and east of the Mississippi river, including Illinois.

Tornado activity is increasing most significantly in states like Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, Alabama, Kentucky, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Iowa and parts of Ohio according to a study by Dr. Victor Gensini of Northern Illinois University.

When we hear the phrase “tornado alley”, we typically think of states like Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, or Texas. Even though these areas get many more tornadoes, the four deadliest states for tornadoes are Alabama, Missouri, Tennessee, and Arkansas, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

This is concerning because when you look at the population of the United States as a whole, it generally increases significantly when looking at states east of the Mississippi River putting more people in harm’s way when severe weather strikes.

“More folks are generally at risk because of that eastward shift,” Gensini said.

Because tornadoes can often times occur less populated areas, scientists generally don’t study trends by using actual tornado counts themselves. Instead, Gensini and tornado Scientist Harold Brooks of the National Severe Storms Lab examined a set of variables known as “significant tornado parameters,” which measure the key ingredients of tornado conditions ranging from moisture to wind. The more of these ingredients that come together, the more likely tornadoes will form.

The study examined changes since 1979 and revealed everywhere east of the Mississippi River, except the west coast of Florida, is seeing an increase in tornado activity. The biggest increase occurred in states bordering the Mississippi River. Scientists are now calling this newly expanded area, “Dixie Alley”.

What still remains a mystery is why this shift is happening.

“This is what you would expect in a climate change scenario. We just have no way of confirming it at the moment,” Gensini said.

You can read the entire publication by clicking here.

-Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke