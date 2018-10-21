Rock Island church looks to rebuild after roof caves in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois – Usually church members spend their Sunday in the pews praying at the Quad City New Life Kingdom Ministries.

But this Sunday was different.

“I was really disappointed because Sundays I really look forward to going to church. It was kind of heartbreaking actually,” says member Jeannette Johnson.

Heartbreaking after Pastor Daniel Teague decided to cancel the usual Sunday service.

Church was called off after Pastor Danny saw his roof had caved in.

“I came into the church and walked up the aisle and had seen the stuff on the floor. And you can’t see because of the banner, but I got to the other side of the banner and I see the hole in the roof,” Teague describes.

Water damage destroyed the roof of this 100-year-old church, causing the entire thing to cave in.

“The water came in and running down the walls. So, some drywall and stuff fell through up there,” recalls Teague. “So, we are in the process of patching that up.”

It’s been about 25 years since the roof has been done. Now, the patches aren’t holding, which is forcing them to install an entire new roof.

“It’s just a matter of getting money together – maybe use our 501c3 – so we can see what we can do to get a roof and some soffits and all that good stuff up there,” says Teague.

Funding isn’t the only concern. With the colder months quickly approaching they are praying the roof will make it through the winter.

For the congregation, this Sunday is dedicated to rebuilding, so they can keep on worshipping for many years to come.

“We are going to recover, God id good God is able,” says Johnson.

The cost for the new roof totals $17,000. The church plans on holding fundraisers throughout the year to raise money.

They hope to have a new roof by next spring.