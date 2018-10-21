× Davenport Police investigating armed robbery

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Sunday, October 21.

According to a police spokesman, a suspect pulled a gun on a pizza delivery pizza driver, then left the scene.

It happened in the 5600 block of North Division Street, near Wood Intermediate School around 9 p.m. Sunday.

No one was hurt, according to police.

Police say they are still looking for the suspect.

If you have any information on the case, you are asked to call the Davenport Police Department, at (563) 326-7979.