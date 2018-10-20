Wind Advisory for Saturday

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the entire area through Saturday evening.

Sustained winds of 25 to 35 MPH gusting up to 45 MPH will be likely, especially during the afternoon hours. This will make driving high profile vehicles quite difficult at times, especially on north/south roads.

You’ll also want to avoid outdoor burning during this time and secure any loose outdoor objects such as trash cans, or lightweight lawn ornaments that could be easily moved in strong winds.

We will see wind speeds dramatically decrease after 6pm this evening remaining light through the overnight hours. Sunday will also feature much less in the way of wind. These strong winds will also make the upper 40s this afternoon feel more like the upper 30s at times, especially once more clouds move in after the noon hour.

-Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke