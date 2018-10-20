The Score – Week 9

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Assumption vs North Scott. North Scott clinches the district with a 48-14 win.

Linn-Mar vs Pleasant Valley. Pleasant Valley beats Linn-Mar gets into the playoffs with a 35-28 win.

Muscatine vs Davenport North. Muscatine closes out the year with a 21-14 win.

Rock Island vs Peoria Richwoods. Rock Island gets 5th win with win over Richwoods.

Alleman vs Bloom Township. Alleman picks up 5th win on road 28-13.

Moline vs Stagg. Moline finishes with win to go 8-1.

Granite City vs Galesburg. Galesburg falls to Granite City.

Sterling vs Sycamore. Sterling falls to 8-1 with loss to Sycamore.

Geneseo vs DeKalb. Geneseo's streak of 55 straight 5 win season comes to an end with loss at DeKalb.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rockridge vs Orion. Chip Filler goes mic'd up. A special night for the seniors and Logan Lee. Chargers beat the Rockets 31-0.

Riverdale vs Sterling Newman. Newman runs past Riverdale 54-7.

Monmouth-Roseville vs Kewanee. Monmouth-Roseville rolls into playoffs with 55-13 win.

St. Bede vs Princeton. Princeton cruise to 33-6 win.

Mid-County vs Mercer County. Mid-County scored 22 unanswered points to win 28-21.

Annawan-Wethersfield vs Stark County. Titans get 6th win of season with 45-14 win.

Freeport Aquin vs Milledgeville. Milledgeville completes perfect season with a 36-28 win.

Knoxville vs Farmington. Farmington beats Knoxville 38-26.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VanBuren vs Wilton. Wilton shuts out Van Buren 60-0.

Sigourney Keota vs Mediapolis. Mediapolis gets big win in week 9, 41-33.

Tipton vs West Liberty. West Liberty beats Tipton 33-8.

Montezuma vs New London. New London rolls into playoffs with a 69-20 win.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What we learned. We hand out our Score Stickers to teams in the Western big 6 and Pleasant Valley. Plus, the Stocking Stat of the Night.