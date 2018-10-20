Sportscast October 20th, 2018

Augustana and St. Ambrose football both have home loses.  Iowa and Illinois high School Football pairings are announced.  1A Cross Country Runners take to the course in Rock Falls.  Sterling Newman's Karlie Hay and Spencer Mauch were the individual champions.  Midwest Technical Institute Score Standouts.  QC Storm drop the puck on their inaugural season.