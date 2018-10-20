Augustana and St. Ambrose football both have home loses. Iowa and Illinois high School Football pairings are announced. 1A Cross Country Runners take to the course in Rock Falls. Sterling Newman's Karlie Hay and Spencer Mauch were the individual champions. Midwest Technical Institute Score Standouts. QC Storm drop the puck on their inaugural season.
Sportscast October 20th, 2018
-
The Score Sunday – Sterling Volleyball, North Scott Football, Illini Athletics, FCA
-
A new football harness helps prevent concussions in youth football
-
Morrissey’s add another to their coaching legacy
-
The Score Sunday – Moline Football, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – Wilton Football, Pleasant Valley VB, FCA
-
-
Assumption beats Central DeWitt, Fulton football players find their biggest fan, Moline sweeps Rock island in Volleyball
-
North Scott girl says being on the football team is a dream come true
-
13-year-old girl shatters glass ceiling, quarterbacks school’s football team
-
Iowa Football, Illinois Football, Augustana Football, Score Standout
-
Illinois football program gets millions to build new center
-
-
Assumption Football, Morrissey Coaching Legacy, Alleman preps for Moline, Moline beats UT in Volleyball, Rock Island over Alleman in Volleyball
-
Remembering the past through a vintage football game
-
WQAD Sports Sep 10th