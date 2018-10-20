Illinois Football Playoffs

Illinois Football Playoff Pairing. Game times are to be determined.
1A
Aurora Christian (6-3) vs Annawan-Wethersfield (6-3)
Dakota (6-3) vs Stockton (7-2)
Fulton (5-4) vs Milledgeville (9-0)
2A
Knoxville (6-3) vs Hope Academy (7-2)
Mercer County (5-4) vs Illini West (9-0)
Rockford Christian (6-3) vs Sterling Newman (8-1)
Fieldcrest (5-4) vs Orion (9-0)
Rockridge (6-3) vs Clifton central (7-2)
3A
Alleman (5-4) vs Byron (9-0)
Elmwood-Brimfield (6-3) vs Princeton (6-3)
Mid-County (6-3) vs North Boone (7-2)
Spring Valley Hall (6-3) vs Clark (6-3)
Willimington (6-3) vs Monmouth-Roseville (7-2)
5A
Phoenix Coop (5-4) vs Sterling (8-1)
6A
Rock island (5-4) vs Richards (9-0)
7A
Glenbrook North (7-2) vs Moline (8-1)