Illinois Football Playoffs

October 20, 2018

Illinois Football Playoff Pairing.  Game times are to be determined.

1A

Aurora Christian (6-3) vs Annawan-Wethersfield (6-3)

Dakota (6-3) vs Stockton (7-2)

Fulton (5-4) vs Milledgeville (9-0)

2A

Knoxville (6-3) vs Hope Academy (7-2)

Mercer County (5-4) vs Illini West (9-0)

Rockford Christian (6-3) vs Sterling Newman (8-1)

Fieldcrest (5-4) vs Orion (9-0)

Rockridge (6-3) vs Clifton central (7-2)

3A

Alleman (5-4) vs Byron (9-0)

Elmwood-Brimfield (6-3) vs Princeton (6-3)

Mid-County (6-3) vs North Boone (7-2)

Spring Valley Hall (6-3) vs Clark (6-3)

Willimington (6-3) vs Monmouth-Roseville (7-2)

5A

Phoenix Coop (5-4) vs Sterling (8-1)

6A

Rock island (5-4) vs Richards (9-0)

7A

Glenbrook North (7-2) vs Moline (8-1)