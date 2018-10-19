× Two Bettendorf men accused of robbing Davenport Dollar Tree at gunpoint

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two Bettendorf men have been accused of robbing a Dollar Tree and threatening employees with a handgun.

The two men, 22-year-old Angelo M. Dominguez and 21-year-old Marquies D. Angel were charged with first-degree robbery, according to court documents from Scott County.

The Dollar Tree on Locust Street in Davenport was robbed Thursday, October 18 just before 9 p.m., according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department. Officers were told that two people came into the store with a handgun, threatening staff and demanding money.

According to an affidavit, the two men forced “the two store employees into the office where the safe was located.”

They made off with cash and fled on foot, according to the Davenport Police Department.

Officers on scene stopped a suspicious person near the store after the robbery. That led to Dominguez and Angel being arrested.

Both men were booked into the Scott County Jail and held on $25,000 bond.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.