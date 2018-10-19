Quad City animal shelter gets toy donations from Rock Island community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- Pets at the Quad City Animal Welfare Center in Milan have some new toys to play with thanks to Rock Island residents.

The Rock Island Public Library hosted a do-it-yourself pet toy crafting session on Thursday, Oct. 18. It was a part of their fall intersession programming while the schools are on break.

Members of the community were invited to come and assemble toys for their pets. They were also encouraged to make extra for the animals at the shelter to play with. Crafters used household items, like t-shirts and toilet paper rolls, to make a variety of toys.

"You just take an old t-shirt, cut it up... braid it together, tie a big knot at the end and you got a toy for Fido to play with at home," Karrah Kuykendall, reference librarian, said.

