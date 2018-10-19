NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Spooky Spider Crafts for Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

I'm going to admit something here. I am super scared of spiders. However, this week I am conquering my fear so we can try a couple of crafts that make spiders as fun as they can be... and a little less frightening.

During Nailed It Or Failed It on WQAD News 8 at 11am, we worked on three crafts that are easy to make with only a couple of items that you probably already have around the house. Two of these ideas come from a blog called The Best Ideas For Kids. Click the video above to see what they are and how to make them yourself!

This week's Cocktail of the Week also follows the spider theme. Watch the video below to see the rest of our craft segment and how to make the Spider Bite: