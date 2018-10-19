Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1 billion hours before drawing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - $1 billion dollars is now up for grabs in the Mega Millions jackpot.

Fueled by the thought of money, people are catching the lottery fever.

“It’s busy. Every person has been buying a lottery ticket. It’s been hectic – busy, busy,” says cashier Jenna Visage.

And the crowds have been stopping in all week.

“I want to say Tuesday we sold about $2,000 just in the lottery over there and then the next day it was a little bit more over $2,000,” Visage reports.

But today the Mega Millions reached $1 billion for one of the first times in history.

The stakes are higher than ever. Now, many players are wondering what they would do with all that money.

Most customers said they would share the $1 billion with their family. While others have no desire to dream big.

“I don’t do it because I think it’s a waste of money and I could use my money for other things,” says Dori Liggins. “I work too hard for food, for bills, utility bills, laundry detergent as you can see I’m at the laundromat.”

“I hope somebody wins here,” says Visage. “Somebody who deserves it, you know?”

The drawing for the Mega Millions is tonight at 10PM and the Powerball drawing will take place tomorrow.

If there is no winner for the Mega Millions jackpot, the next jackpot is estimated at $1.6 billion. The Powerball has no winner raising the pot to $430 million for tomorrow’s drawing.