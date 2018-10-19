× Iowa City singer hooks into Stevie Nicks influence to make folk-rock music

Who I am: Elizabeth Moen

What my music is: Folk-rock with hits of soul and pop

What sets my music apart from the rest: “Elizabeth Moen has a sultry and intoxicating voice that will captivate you then stay with you. The Culture Trip says “Moen is one of those rare artists whose voice, from the first moment you hear it, consumes your entire being, doing away with all previous thoughts and concerns, and leaving you short of breath.” Inspired by a mix of modern artists such as Alabama Shakes, Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen and Lake Street Dive (who she has supported), and older influences like Stevie Nicks and Joni Mitchell, Moen isn’t locked into a single style. On her new album, “A Million Miles Away,” her music shifts fluidly; at moments portraying the soulful side of her voice, to recalling folky summer pop, to pulling in heavier tones augmented by her 1968 Gibson ES-340. At points lighthearted and somber, and even wry, her lyrics mirror what it’s like to be alive: to wake up each day and attempt to balance the myriad of emotions that go along with being human. Listening to Moen, you are reminded that it’s possible (and ok!) to feel broken and carefree, nostalgic and hopeful, to be utterly content but still have an incredible sense of longing.”

Click here to follow her on tour.

Are you a member of our Studio 8 Group on Facebook? Join now!

**If you would like to be a Weekly Featured Local Artist/Band on WQAD Studio 8, please complete the Featured Band Contact Form — click here. Also have a YouTube or SoundCloud link to a single song or a playlist of 2-5 songs that you can submit you would like to feature.