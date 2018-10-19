Galesburg ends another great season of GMQC Pep Rallies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today is a great day for the students at Galesburg High School. The weather held out and was a little warmer than in previous Friday mornings.

We would like to thank Carl Sandburg College for the great prizes and camaraderie this morning. They gave out swag bags to those who made posters for our contest and a couple great guys who wowed the crowd with their flips. Galesburg has shown us they have great spirit every time we arrive in town. Today, there were more than a hundred students who showed up to share their school spirit.

We have new ideas for the new year and can't wait to share them with us. Thank you to everyone who participated in this year's Score Pre-Game Pep Rallies.

