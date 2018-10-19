Davenport Costco set for grand opening Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - The new Costco in Davenport will open its doors on Saturday, October 20th.

The grand opening will be at 8:00 in the morning.

The new warehouse superstore features a gas station, bakery, fresh meat, fresh produce, fresh deli, an eye doctor's office, a pharmacy, a tire center, a food court and a beer, wine and liquor department, just to list a few.

Previously, members tell News 8 they had to travel to Coralville, Iowa or East Peoria just to shop at Costco.

Now, they're excited to have the store closer to home.

"I think it's great! It will be much less of a drive." said Kathy Ketelsen who once drove all the way to the Coralville location to get her Costco groceries.

"I think it is always a good thing for the Quad Cities to build new businesses." said Synclare Flowers of Davenport. "It's a growing community so I am happy about that."

The store, which is recognized for offering competitive pay starting at about $14 an hour, will employ about 200 people at this one location.

Memberships start at about $60 per year.