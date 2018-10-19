Controversial mural of cigarette-smoking bunnies removed from Indianapolis restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — A controversial mural painted on the side of an Indianapolis restaurant has been covered up.

The mural depicted two rabbits reproducing while smoking a cigarette. After getting mixed responses from neighbors, the mural was painted over around noon Friday, October 19, according to a report by WRTV.

According to the report, the owner of the building hired a painter to cover the mural, leaving behind a blank gray wall.

Neighbors had mixed feelings about the mural.

“I got a great sense of humor and I got an act for art,” said Johnnye Davis, who added the mural is more suitable for adults. “I see it from an artistic view.”

Another neighbor, Valerie Davis said she wanted the rabbits painted over.

“My issue with is its bunnies humping and it’s promoting cigarettes in the inner-city where people don’t need to be promoting unhealthy habits like that,” she said. “That’s unacceptable and kids are walking. You’re right next to two schools. Elementary school and middle school kids are walking.”

After the mural was painted over, another neighbor told WQAD News 8 that he felt bad for the artist.

“I don’t want the narrative of our city to be one of censorship and unacceptance,” he said. “We are proud of our city and our side of town and are on guard against folks who would like to come in and exploit.”