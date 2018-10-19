× Blustery Saturday followed by the weekend’s best

Mostly cloudy skies this afternoon will slowly begin to clear toward evening… just in time for Friday Night Football. Temperatures will remain in the 50s this evening before cooling down into the 40s overnight. Strong cold front responsible for the clearing will send down some blustery conditions on Saturday with winds clocked around 40 mph. This will no doubt impact temperatures that day with highs likely not reaching the 50 degree mark. A few broken clouds will be noticed from time to time too, but no chance of organized rainfall.

Saturday night, will be our first hard freeze of the season as clear skies, light winds will easily chill the air that night dropping overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

That leads to the weekend’s best with full sun on Sunday and temperatures in the lower 50s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

