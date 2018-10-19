× Assault at Iowa State Penitentiary sends one officer to the hospital

FORT MADISON, Iowa — A correctional officer was assaulted by an inmate on Friday, Oct. 19, and had to be sent to the hospital.

According to a press release from The Iowa Department of Corrections, the officer was conducting “routine duties in a living unite.” At 8:00 a.m., he was confronted by an inmate.”

The release goes on to say the inmate punched the officer until the officer fell to the ground. The inmate then began kicking the officer until other workers nearby were able to rush over to help.

The officer was transported to the Ford Madison Community Hospital, according to the release. He was later released.

The incident is under investigation.