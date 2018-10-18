× Work on I-30 bridge in Clinton could cause delays

CLINTON, Iowa — The U.S. 30 bridge over the Mississippi is getting a bath, which means lane closures and possible delays.

According to a statement from IDOT, crews will begin construction on the U.S. 30 Gateway Bridge over the Mississippi River on Oct. 22, weather permitting. Daytime lane closures will reduce access, and motorists should expect delays.

The statement mentions “bridge washing” as a part of the construction, which will be completed by Interstate Maintenance, Inc.

Work is expected to finish by Friday, October 26.