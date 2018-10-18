× Both Iowa-bound lanes on I-74 have reopened after backup

MOLINE, Illinois — Iowa-bound traffic was forced down to a single lane on Interstate 74 on Thursday afternoon, October 18.

Traffic cameras on the Iowa Department of Transportation’s website showed one vehicle on the east side of the bridge butted up directly to the guardrail.

An officer was on scene forcing traffic down to one lane around the vehicle. A tow truck arrived to the scene around 4:30 p.m.

Both lanes were reopened before 4:45 p.m. and traffic began moving again, but Google was reporting a 20 minute delay.

At its worst, traffic was backed up beyond Avenue of the Cities.

