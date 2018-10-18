Red Sox outfielder makes game saving catch, team takes 3-1 series lead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, Texas- There are just four teams left in Major League Baseball, and Wednesday, October 17th's American League Championship game four between the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros was a wild one.

In the top of the 6th, Jackie Bradley went deep for the Red Sox. They took the lead 6 to 5, but in the bottom of the ninth, the Astros were threatening until Andrew Benintendi made a game saving catch to end the game.

The Red Sox won 8-6. They take a 3-1 series lead on the Astros. Game 5 is Thursday, October 18. First pitch is set for just after 7 p.m. central time.