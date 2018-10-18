Red Cross looking for 50 volunteers for disaster relief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Leaders with the Red Cross are looking for more volunteers for disaster relief efforts.

The Red Cross of Central Iowa has a shortage of volunteers, and leaders said they are trying to recruit more Iowans. They plan to send 50 volunteers to the southeast, where residents down there were affected by recent hurricanes.

"Its important right now to come into our organization," Disaster Program Manager Keith Kuperman said. "We want to empower them with all the resources and tools to be a successful volunteer with the red cross."

Click here to find out how you can volunteer. If you don't want to volunteer but still want to give support, there is also an option to donate.

Related: Take a peek inside Hurricane Michael’s eyewall as it made landfall