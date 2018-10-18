× One dies when two pickups crash head-on near Dixon, Illinois

DIXON, Illinois — One person died after two pickups crashed head on northeast of Dixon on Illinois Route 2.

The pickups crashed near Sink Hollow Road around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 17, according to a statement from the Lee County Sheriff’s Department. It happened when a southbound pickup, driven by a 60-year-old man from Dixon crossed over the center line into a pickup headed northbound.

The driver of the northbound pickup, 68-year-old Stephen Vagle, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, according to the statement. A 49-year-old woman in the passenger seat was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the sheriff’s department, the driver from Dixon suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Rockford, Illinois for treatment.