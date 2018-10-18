× Mary’s on 2nd unveils new front door, 6 months after SUV crashed through front

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport bar has undergone repairs for more than six months after a stolen SUV crashed through its front door.

It was early April 2018 when the SUV crashed through the front door of Mary’s on 2nd. The only person inside, a bartender, was able to escape out a back door unharmed.

Since then, Mary’s owner, Bobby Stansberry, has said there’s been a lot of work to do to fix the damages.

“Well every day it’s been something new,” he said. Stansberry said some of the things they’ve been working on was painting, rewiring, cleaning, and dealing with the late-season flooding.

Stansberry had hoped to reopen earlier in the year, but said “as you know one hoop leads to another. But I believe all the hoops are all gone.”

In all the renovations, Stansberry estimated they went through 150 to 200 gallons of paint.

“It’s still not completely complete, but it’s all we’re going to paint for now,” he said.

On Wednesday, October 17, Mary’s on 2nd shared a preview of the repairs on their Facebook page, showing the outsides’ new blue door.

Stansberry said he hoped to open during the fall and said he and his workers were getting anxious to return to the bar.

“I have the ultimate employees,” he said. “They have all stayed with me through this whole thing.”