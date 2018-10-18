× Lonely shower chance in sight… Swing in temperatures continue

A perfect autumn day it has turned out to be as temperatures are approaching the 60 degree mark. A big difference too has been the wind or the lack there of making it feel a touch warmer. Shouldn’t be as frosty overnight as the mercury is only expected to drop around the low to mid 40s.

That change is all due in part to a blanket of clouds that will be increasing across our skies overnight into Friday. This will lead to our only shower chance which is still expected to track across the area during the later morning hours. A fast-moving front associated with this change will also bring plenty wind before and after its passage. Highs that day will reach 60 again courtesy of a southwest wind which will swing out of the northwest that night sending down some chillier winds on Saturday with highs reaching 50. Just a side note, wear that warm jacket if your heading off to your favorite Friday Night Football game. Definite chill in the air.

Clouds will be on and off on Saturday before the weekend’s best arrives on Sunday with plenty of sun, less wind and highs around 50.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

