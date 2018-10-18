× Hy-Vee recalls tainted meat and potatoes

Hy-Vee is recalling six of its meat and potato products from all stores due to possible contamination with Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes.

According to Tina Potthoff VP of communications:

“The potential for contamination was discovered after Hy-Vee’s supplier, McCain Foods, announced it was recalling its caramelized mushrooms and fire-roasted tomatoes, which are ingredients that are used in six Hy-Vee products. To date, no illnesses have been reported in connection with these products.”

For those that don’t know, Salmonella is an organism that can cause fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Anyone else that contracts Salmonella usually experiences fever, bloody diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

Potthoff goes on to say:

“Listeria monocytogenes is an organism, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.”

Hy-Vee is recalling the following products from all of its stores:

Hy-Vee Bacon Wrapped Cowgirl Chicken Grillers – 8 ounces each

UPC Code 023092600000

Hy-Vee Fire Roasted Tomato, Spinach, Mozzarella Twice Baked Potato – 5 ounces each

UPC Code 023755400000

Hy-Vee Cowgirl Chicken Griller Patty – 6 ounces each

UPC Code 023100200000

Hy-Vee Gourmet Steakhouse Mushroom & Swiss Burger – 6 ounces each

UPC Code 023168400000

Hy-Vee Ground Beef Sliders Mushroom & Swiss – 2 ounces each

UPC Code 023164300000

Hy-Vee Ground Beef Sliders Mushroom & Swiss – 12 count, 30 ounces

UPC Code 023266600000

All these products have a “Best If Used By” date of Oct. 22, 2018, or sooner.

Hy-Vee says those who purchased any of these products with the dates should not eat them. They say these items should be thrown away or returned to a local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can contact Hy-Vee Customer Care at 1-800-772-4098.