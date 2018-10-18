× Fall colors beginning to peak now

The past several days featuring cooler nights will work in our favor as the fall colors begin to peak in the next week.

The latest fall foliage reports show that the peak colors are now working down from the north as we’ve experienced several cool nights with lows in the 20s and the 30s recently. Warm days with lots of sunshine allow the remaining chlorophyll in leaves to be broken down much more quickly revealing the yellows and oranges. This type of pattern also happens to promote the formation of more purple pigments.

Plentiful rainfall from the summer and now early autumn months will also assist in allowing trees to maintain their leaves with peak color a bit longer, rather than dropping them all at once.

The weekend will be absolutely perfect for taking a drive to view some of the spectacular fall colors across the region. Whether you choose to stay local or head to some of the local forestry areas, the views will not disappoint.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler Saturday and Sunday, but a light jacket should do the trick. Dry conditions are expected both days, with more sunshine likely for Sunday compared to Saturday.

Meteorologist Eric Sorensen recently wrote up an excellent post about some of the great spots you can travel to that will yield a spectacular view. Check out that article by clicking here. I personally recommend checking out IL Route 2 along the Rock River. I drove this route almost daily during my time in Rockford and the view this time of year is simply stunning. Enjoy!

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke