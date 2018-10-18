28 years later: Social media may crack unsolved murder of Moline man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- October 18, 2018 marks 28 years since the disappearance of a Moline man, Jerry Wolking. The unsolved case is the longest running cold case at the department, but officers say they are not giving up.

They are now using social media to uncover new leads. Police believe they know who murdered Jerry Wolking. Moline Police Department Detective Michael Griffin said evidence points to the estranged husband of Wolking's girlfriend, but he is now dead.

"Prior to his disappearance, Mr. Wolking confided in friends at work, saying that he believed his girlfriend's estranged husband was going to murder him," Griffin said. "He was fearful of it. He told them that if anything happened to him, it was his girlfriend's husband that had something to do with it."

Griffin also said he believes the estranged husband had helped with the murder.

"There's people that live in our community that continue to harbor these secrets," Griffin said. He hopes these social media posts will encourage those people to come forward.

"Maybe those people that they have had relationships with now want to get involved," Griffin said. "Now, maybe they will want to tell us, so we can give the Wolking family the resolution they deserve."

