Video shows North Carolina police officers trying to catch injured squirrel; hilarity ensues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. - Hillsborough police officers had some "serious police business" to attend to, the department said in a video posted to the HPD Facebook page Tuesday.

Officers took to the Hampton Pointe Shopping Center in response to an unusual call: an injured squirrel.

"They responded quickly and worked proficiently as they wrangled a squirrel who had an injured leg," HPD wrote.

The squirrel put up a good fight, but officers were ultimately able to capture the squirrel in a box, according to WGHP.

The squirrel, now three-legged, was taken in by Our Wildlife Neighbors for rehabilitation.

"Team work is dream work," HPD wrote.