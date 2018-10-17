The Eric Factor: My 4 favorite fall drives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The leaves are putting on a perfect show for us this weekend with robust golds and reds. While the next week will likely be peak for color around here, this weekend will be perfect for a fall drive.

The Blackhawk Trail: Dixon, Grand Detour, Oregon, Byron, Rockford

Since I was born and raised in Rockford, I've gotta put this drive top on my list. Highway 2 runs nearly on top of the western shore of the Rock River through lush forest and steep rocky bluffs. Along the way, you can stop at John Deere's home in Grand Detour, walk the square in Oregon, and check out the Chief Blackhawk Statue at Loredo Taft State Park, and drive through the quaint town of Byron before heading into Rockford. A great stop this time of year? Anderson Gardens: one of the highest rated Japanese Gardens in the Western Hemisphere!

Round trip: 4-6 hours

Amana Colonies: Tiffin, Homestead, Amana, West Amana

This is the time of year when the Amana Colonies is really most beautiful. Sip on hot apple cider at the general store in Amana or enjoy an ale at Millstream Brewery. Along the way, stop at Kent Park for some photos.

Round trip: 2-3 hours

The Driftless Loop

This part of Northwestern Illinois is called "driftless" because it was untouched by the glaciers, nearly 800,000 years ago. This history makes the geography hilly. Winding roads and beautiful vistas would be enough, but quaint old towns make this loop special. Towns to explore include Savanna, Mt. Carroll, and Galena, Illinois, and Bellevue and Dubuque, Iowa.

Round trip: 5-10 hours



The Back Way to Burlington

Normally, travelers between Burlington and Muscatine take US Highway 61. Now that it's four-lane for 10 miles or so, you can get between the two cities in 40 minutes or so. But the not-so-traveled county roads that link the two is the most picturesque these days. Be sure to stop at Toolesboro and learn about the Native American Burial Grounds and stop to see some wildlife in the Port Louisa National Wildlife Refuge.

Peak color for the Quad Cities usually occurs between October 23rd and 27th.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen

Cover photo by Patrick Frisk