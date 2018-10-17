× Sterling resident pronounced dead after being hit by a train

STERLING, IL, – Shalinn F. Donovan, age 35, of Sterling., was pronounced dead by police after being hit by a train.

On Tuesday, October 16, 2018, at about 8:16 p.m. the Sterling Police Department arrived south of Dillon Avenue, in Sterling, Illinois for an accident involving a train and a Sterling resident.

The Sterling Police Department located a deceased victim who they later identified as Shalinn F. Donovan.

Police say the investigation into the train vs. pedestrian collision is still under investigation.

Little information is being released at this time.

According to the press release:

“The Sterling Police Department was assisted by the following agencies during this investigation: Sterling Fire Department, Rock Falls Fire Department, Rock Falls Police Department, Whiteside County Sherriff’s Office, CGH Paramedics, Whiteside County Coroner’s Office, and Union Pacific Railroad Police Department”

WQAD will keep you updated as more information becomes available