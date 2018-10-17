× One lonely shower chance later this week

Another bright but much cooler day across the area as the passage of yesterday’s front has kept today’s temperatures from reaching over 50 degrees. A bit breezy at times too, but I expect those winds to be near calm overnight. This will easily allow temperatures to dip around the freezing mark of 32 degrees before dawn.

Skies will remain unchanged heading into Thursday as the high pressure ridge positions itself just to our south and east. This will allow the swing in temperatures to continue as more of a southwest breeze climbs highs around the 60 degree mark.

That night into Friday, clouds will be on the increase as a front associated with a fast moving, tightly wrapped system pulls in from the west. Light shower activity is possible along this boundary that morning but given the lack of moisture coverage looks widely scattered. So, not everyone will see that chance.

Plenty of wind expected before and after the passage with gusts in spots over 30 mph. Upper 50s for highs on Friday will be replaced with upper 40s and sunshine on Saturday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

