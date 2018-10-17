× Ohio man pleads guilty to cross state child sex charges

ROCK ISLAND, ILL. – Andrew J. Stone, 33, of Rocky River, Ohio, pleaded guilty to charges of transportation of a minor for unlawful sexual activity and production of child pornography.

Stone appeared before U.S District Judge Sara Darrow in Rock Island on October 17, 2018.

According to a press release:

“Stone engaged in internet communications with a 15-year old girl who lived in Illinois. In December 2016, Stone traveled from Ohio to Illinois to meet the girl and then drove her to Iowa, where he and the girl engaged in sexual activity and Stone created video of the sexually explicit conduct. In addition, Stone admitted to illegal sexual activity with other minor girls in Illinois, Missouri, and Ohio. Further, Stone admitted that he caused the girls in those states and other girls in Iowa, Virginia, and Pennsylvania to create videos of themselves engaged in sexually explicit conduct and to send the videos to Stone.”

United States Attorney John E. Childress says Stone was arrested in Ohio on July 28, 2017, and investigations revealed additional illegal sexual activity that Stone later admitted in court.

Stone will serve a sentence of 35 years in prison, according to the plea agreement filed October 17.

The press release finishes by saying: