No sticker yard waste weeks begins soon

QUAD CITIES- No sticker weeks for leaf collection are very soon, below is the information for each city.

Davenport

The DPW website has announced that no sticker yard waste weeks begins Monday, October 22 and will last through Saturday, November 30.

Davenport residents are also able to dispose of yard waste for free at the Compost Facility during the no sticker yard waste weeks.

The Davenport Compost Facility is located at 2707 Railroad Ave.

Hours at the compost facility through November are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. The facility will be closed November, 12 for Veterans Day and November, 23-24 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

“General guidelines for placing yard wastes still apply. Yard wastes must be contained in paper lawn and leaf bags. Tree trimmings, branches and logs need to be bundled in twine and weigh no more than 50lbs or be longer than 5ft.”

Rock Island

According to their website, bagged leaves will be picked up Monday, October, 8 through Friday, December, 7.

Pickup will be on normal garbage collection day.

The City offers free leaf bags for the Free Leaf Collection Program. Leaf bags will be available starting Monday, October 1, 2018.

The City of Rock Island posted these guidelines on their website:

Leaves must be placed in approved paper yard waste bags.

Customers may provide their own approved paper yard waste bags or use bags provided by the City.

Leaf bags must be placed at the normal refuse collection location on the regular refuse collection day. A separate truck will collect leaf bags.

Leaf bags may not contain anything other than leaves.

Moline

According to the MPW website, bagged leaves and grass clippings will be picked up curbside, for free, between Monday, October, 15, and Friday, December, 7, on regular garbage collection day. The city wants bags to be placed at least three feet from the sanitation cart on the scheduled garbage collection days.

The city says:

“Weather permitting two vacuuming crews will be working Monday through Friday from north to south (1st Avenue to 52nd Avenue). Crews will begin working at the location where they ended the previous day. During the leaf collection period, residents may view the leaf collection map or call the Leaf Hotline at 309.524.2407 to hear a pre-recorded message of the locations of the vacuums.”

However, leaf vacuuming is intended to aid in leaf disposal during the peak season and is not the primary means of disposal.

East Moline

According to their website during the months of April and November, yard waste stickers are not required for collection.

stated on their website:

“Yard waste collection is available from April through November and will occur on the same day as your regular trash collection. In order to be collected, yard waste must be set out by 7:00 am, in either a biodegradable paper bag or must have a brush tie. Please attach a yard waste sticker to each bag or bundle. Brush and tree branches may not exceed 4 feet in length and 4 inches in diameter and must be bundled with jute twine or uncoated string. Bundles must not exceed 2 feet in diameter or 50 pounds in weight. “

Bettendorf

The city does not require stickers on bags April 2- April 20 and October 15- November 30, 2018

Residents may also take their yard waste to the Davenport Compost Facility, 2707 Railroad Avenue, Davenport, Iowa

No charge weeks at Davenport Compost: April 2 – 15 and October 15 – November 30, 2018