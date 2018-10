× Mr. Peanut hangs out with the “nutty” GMQC crew

MOLINE, Illinois – There was a pretty big superstar on WQAD Wednesday. Mr. Peanut stopped by with his crew on the “Planter’s NUTmobile”. You may have seen them around the Quad Cities. They are in town for a few appearances and they stopped by to visit with News 8’s Ryan Jenkins and the Good Morning Quad Cities crew on October 17.

