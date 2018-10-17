Man suspected of dining and dashing arrested on escape warrant

Posted 9:16 am, October 17, 2018, by

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- A man was taken into custody after police said he "dined and dashed" at several restaurants in eastern Iowa.

Tracy  Haas was arrested Monday, October 15 on a warrant out of Black Hawk County, after failing to return from a work release.  The arrest came one day after KCRG reported him as a suspected serial dine and dasher.

Police said Haas was at the Applebee's on Elmore Avenue when employees recognized him from a newspaper article.  He was suspected in two dine and dash incidents that happened the week before in Cedar Rapids.

Court records show that Haas has had more than a dozen theft charges filed against him.