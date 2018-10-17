Injured dog rescued after head-on crash on I-80 in Iowa

ALTOONA, Iowa — Firefighters responding to a head-on crash on Interstate 80 wound up rescuing a family and their dog.

The crash happened Sunday, October 14th near the East Mix Master on I-80, according to a report by WHO.

The Altoona Fire Department explained what happened on their Facebook page, saying that firefighters had to extricate a family from their vehicle. They were traveling with their black lab, who was also injured in the crash.

Firefighters tended to the dog until the Animal Rescue League got there, the post said.

The family was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and the dog was taken to an emergency vet clinic.

According to WHO, the dog had surgery on her hind legs.