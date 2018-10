× Illinois Lottery giving away 900 free Mega Millions tickets in the Quad Cities

MILAN,IL, – The Illinois Lottery will be handing out 900 free Mega Millions tickets at HyVee Foods in Milan, IL.

Thursday, October 18, 2018, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m Illinois Lottery brand ambassadors will be handing out Mega Millions tickets at HyVee Foods located at 201 West 10th Ave., Milan, IL 61264

The free tickets won’t help your odds any but it certainly won’t hurt either!