Green Tree Brewery in LeClaire taps new brew in honor of QC Storm hockey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LECLAIRE, Iowa -- A new brew in honor of the QC Storm hockey team was named ahead of the season opener.

On Tuesday, October 16 Green Tree Brewery in LeClaire tapped its newest brew, "Storm Chaser."

Related: Brewed TV announces new brew name LIVE from Green Tree Brewery

WQAD News 8 held a "Name The Brew" contest, which invited people to submit ideas for the new brew's name.

The beer will be available at the TaxSlayer Center on opening night, when QC Storm takes the ice for the first time Saturday, October 20.

Click here for ticket information.

Click here to like Brewed's Facebook page.