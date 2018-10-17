Driver runs over wet concrete at I-74 ramp, causes tens of thousands in repair costs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Construction workers were making repairs to an Interstate 74 Bridge ramp after police said someone drove onto freshly-poured concrete.

According to the Illinois State Police, the indentation caused between $20,000 and $30,000 worth of damage.

Crews were out Wednesday, October 17 repairing the concrete, breaking it up so it could be repaired. The damage was done sometime Tuesday evening, when a driver got through the narrow cones to get onto the on-ramp near Avenue off the Cities.

