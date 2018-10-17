× Demolition begins at Quincy veterans’ home to battle spread of legionella bacteria

QUINCY, Illinois — A building on campus of the Illinois Veterans’ home was torn down, as part of a plan to rebuild.

The demolition started Tuesday, October 16, according to a report by WGEM. It’s part of the process of getting rid of the Legionella bacteria that has riddled the campus since 2015.

Previous reports indicate that 14 people have died from Legionnaires Disease and several others have been infected since 2015.

WGEM reported that three or four more buildings were set to be demolished in the coming year.