Davenport firefighters get gear to protect them in active shooter situations

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Members of the Davenport Fire Department now have protective gear to help them better respond to an active shooter situation.

The Scott County Regional Authority gave a $5,600 grant to the Davenport Fire Department to use in active shooter situations, said a spokesperson from the fire department.

The money paid for ballistic helmets and armored vests for six firefighters, according to District Chief Robb Macdougall. The new gear helps protect responders against high velocity rifle rounds and makes firefighters safer “when operating in potentially hostile environments.”