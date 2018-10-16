× Want to win $10,000 for your mortgage payment? Find out how here

MOLINE- Someone is going to win $10,000 from IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union this October, and it could be you!

Vice President of Mortgage Curt Johnston is coming in Tuesday, October 16 to talk about the sweepstakes and how you can be a smart shopper when it comes to home buying.

To enter the sweepstakes, click on the link here. To see what else IHMVCU has going on, click here. The credit union has a new branch going in at Avenue of the Cities and 41st Street.