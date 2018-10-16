Vampire enthusiast wins Six Flags coffin challenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Missouri -- There's nothing more satisfying than a vampire enthusiast winning a coffin challenge during the Halloween season.

That's what happened on Oct. 13 when Six Flags in St. Louis held a challenge to see who could last 30 hours inside a coffin. Those who could wait that long in the enclosure would win two 2019 Gold Season Passes, a Fright Fest prize package, two VIP Haunted House passes and a ticket for two to ride the Freak Train for Freak Unleashed. The winner will also be entered in a drawing for a $300 prize.

Meet the winner, Stevi Rogers. She said she's a vampire enthusiast and that this challenge was no big deal for her.

"Everybody who knows me knows that I'm that kind of freak that, anything that has to do with vampires, that's all up for game for me," Rogers said on Facebook.

The challenge may not seem so bad when you realize participants could have their phone and had access to chargers. They were also served breakfast, lunch and dinner, and they were allowed 6-minute bathroom breaks every hour.

However, Rogers was also chased down by people with chainsaws and tarantulas. The contest website says the park would provide "random visits by our Fright Fest Freaks."

Rogers said she'll turn her coffin into a book shelf.

