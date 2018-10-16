× Swing in temperatures in the days ahead… Only one chance of rain this week

Temperatures have improved from yesterday as temperatures are already in the 50s. Feels a bit cooler given the breeze we’ve been experiencing throughout the day but overall not too bad. The only change I see heading into the evening hours will be a northwest shift in the wind as a dry front sweeps on through. The night will be chilly but not frosty with overnight lows around the mid to upper 30s.

The passage of this front will result in daytime highs on Wednesday in the cooler 50s than the warmer 50s under full sun. Temperatures will slowly improve the next couple of days with highs approaching 60 before cooling down in the lower 50s once again by the weekend. In that transition is a small chance for a passing light shower on Friday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here