Six juveniles arrested in police chase in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Six juveniles are in jail after a police chase in Davenport on Tuesday, October 16.

At least two squad cars are damaged, and one had to be towed.

The chase started around 10 p.m. Tuesday, after a person was robbed on the 300 block of East 10th Street.

When police tried to confront the suspects, they took off.

The chase came to an end near Perry and 4th Street.

All six juveniles were taken into custody, but their names are not being released at this time.

There is no word if anyone is hurt.

We will bring you the latest updates as soon as they become available.