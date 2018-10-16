× Secretary Pate releases a statement on voter lists being sold on the internet

DES MOINES- Secretary Pate has released a statement on reports of voter lists being sold on the internet.

According to the statement, Iowa is one of several states whose voter registration lists are being sold on the internet. These same lists are publicly available through the Secretary of State’s Office. Iowa law classifies voter registration lists as public records that can be used only for bona fide political purposes.