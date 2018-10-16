× Mike Pence will visit Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Mike Pence will swing through Des Moines on Friday, Oct. 16, to rally for Republican U.S. Representative, David Young.

The event is open to the public but free tickers are required. They can be obtained by clicking here.

According to the website, Pence will talk about the need to vote in this coming midterm election. Kim Reynolds is also mentioned on the website, indicating she will be in attendance.

Just last week on Oct. 9, President Donald Trump held a rally in Council Bluffs, where he tried to boost both Young and Reynolds. The two are facing tough re-election fights coming this November.

