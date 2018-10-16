In the Kitchen with Fareway: Celebrating National Pork Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Did you know that a pork tenderloin is more lean than a boneless, skinless chicken breast? Since October is National Pork Month, it's time to celebrate a meat that is more lean than it was 20 years ago.

On October 16th during Good Morning Quad Cities, Dietitian Caitlyn Ferin from Fareway Food Stores showed us how to incorporate pork into a delicious sandwich that's perfect for fall:

Apple and Pork Panini

Ingredients

12 slices Fareway bakery bread

1/2 cup apple butter

10 slice tenderized pork loin

2 Granny Smith apple

6 slice smoked Gouda cheese

Directions

Slice apples in rounds. Grill pork loin slices until internal temperature reaches 145°F. Toast bread over low heat until golden brown. Remove pork loin and bread from grill. Layer with apple butter, sliced apples, and Gouda cheese.

Click here for another great fall pork recipe - Iowa Pork Chops with Angry Orchard Crisp Apple Cider!