Former ‘Bachelor’ Chris Soules returns to court

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa -- A former reality TV star is expected to return to court following a vehicle crash that left one man dead.

Chris Soules, who appeared on the "The Bachelor" and "Dancing With The Stars," is charged with leaving the scene of a deadly accident. The crash happened Monday, April 24 around 8:20 p.m., according to the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office

News 8 previously reported that Soules, 35, was behind the wheel of a pickup truck that rear-ended a tractor near Aurora on Monday night, sending both vehicles into the ditch and killing the tractor driver.

His hearings are being held at the Buchanan County Court House. His jury trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 7.

