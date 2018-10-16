Davenport West students get real-life engineering and architecture lesson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Students from Davenport West High School got some real-life experience outside of their engineering and architecture class.

On Monday, October 15, a class visited their teacher's home in Port Byron, Illinois, as they work to design energy-efficient homes for Habitat for Humanity.

Jack Achs, who's planning to add solar panels to his home, asked his students to figure out how many panels he needs and where they should go in order to get a zeroed-out electric bill.

"They're designing their homes and so now they get to see some of the features they`re learning in the textbook. So we`re taking it from the textbook to the real world," Said Achs.

The Port Byron home already has all LED lighting and a rainwater collection system.